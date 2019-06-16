Monteer Plants & Baskets took out its frustrations of a disappointing season against Custom Weatherproofing in a single game Thursday night in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Rolling Hills park.

While capturing only their second win of the season, Monteer Plants & Baskets made it count by beating Custom Weatherproofing 18-3 in four innings.

But even then it took Monteer Plants & Baskets a couple of innings to get the ball rolling. After a scoreless first inning, Monteer Plants & Baskets exploded for five runs in the top half of the second and then sent eight runs across in the third and five more in the fourth. Custom Weatherproofing, meanwhile, plated two runs in the third and one in the fourth.

The loss dropped Custom Weatherproofing to 1-6 on the season while Monteer Plants & Baskets improved to 2-9.

Brooke Stone picked up the win in the circle for Monteer Plants & Baskets while Rachel Massa took the loss for Custom Weatherproofing. Stone pitched all four innings and struck out eight batters while giving up three runs on one hit and three walks. Massa, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 18 runs on five hits and seven walks while striking out four.

Monteer Plants & Baskets also out-hit Custom Weatherproofing 5-1, with Madalynn Sedgwick going 2-for-3 with a single, home run and three RBIs. Anna Scheperle also homered and drove in two runs while Kylee Russell added a triple and three RBIs, Olivia Oerly with one double and three RBIs, Brooke Stone with two RBIs and Annabelle Sumner with one RBI.

For Custom Weatherproofing, Josie Widel had the only hit with a single while Hannah Coffelt drove in one run.



