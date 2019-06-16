Thomas Schuster went 3-for-3 with three singles and one RBI, and teammate Race Leonard added a double, triple and four RBIs to lead Caterpillar past C&R Market 8-5 in Midget League action Thursday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, improving to 7-2 on the season, got on the board first with four runs in the bottom half of the second only to have C&R Market rally back with one in the third and four again in the fourth to lead 5-4. However in the bottom half of the fourth, Caterpillar plated four more runs to go up by a score of 8-5. C&R Market never got any closer in the ballgame while failing to score in its half of the fifth.

Quincy Hobbs picked up the win in relief for Caterpillar while Keylen Roper took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 3-5 overall. Race Leonard pitched the first-two innings and struck out six batters while giving up just two hits and one walk. Hobbs then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

For C&R Market, Kade Watring pitched the first-two innings and gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out four. Easton Gerding then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Roper pitched one inning and issued four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Hobbs also had a single, double and two RBIs while Caterpillar while Corbin Jackson added one single and one RBI.

For C&R Market, Kade Watring had two doubles and two RBIs while Easton Gerding added one double and one RBI, Kaiden Jordan with one double, Weston Mundon with one single and Olen Beeler with one RBI.



