Levi Ray had two of the team’s three hits with one triple and two RBIs to lead WK Auto past C&R Market 5-2 in Midget League action Friday in a makeup game at Kemper park.

WK Auto, improving to 4-7 on the season, broke a 0-0 tie after two innings with five runs in the top half of the third. C&R Market then scored both of its runs in the bottom half of the third to complete the scoring.

Kyran Turner picked up the win in relief for WK Auto while Kade Watring took the loss for C&R Market. Turner pitched one inning in relief of starter Tallin Kempf and gave up two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out two batters. Ray then came in and close the game with two strikeouts in one inning.

For C&R Market, who dropped to 3-6 on the season, Kade Watring pitched one inning in relief of starter Easton Gerding and allowed five runs on one hit and six walks while striking out two batters.

Henry Brownfield had the only other hit in the game for WK Auto, being a single. Cooper Mapes, Jaxon Gerlach and Braxton Meyers each drove in one run.

For C&R Market, Easton Gerding had one single and two RBIs.



