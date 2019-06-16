Huebert Fiberboard left little doubt Thursday night against Einspahr Construction in Cal Ripken Minor at Harley park.

In a battle of the top two teams in Minor. Huebert scored early and often while exploding for 19 runs in the first-three innings to beat Einspahr Construction 19-1.

In the nightcap, which turned out to be the better of two ballgames, Boonville Ready Mix edged Bradley Automotive 7-6.

Huebert Fiberboard, improving to 10-2 on the season, opened the game with three runs in the first inning and then sent eight runs across in each of the second and third innings of play to go up 19-0. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the third, Einspahr Construction scored its only run of the ballgame to avoid the shutout.

Chase Chamberlain was the pitcher of record in the game for Huebert Fiberboard while Gabe Romero-Shelton took the loss for Einspahr Construction, who dropped to 10-3. Chamberlain pitched the first inning and struck out three batters while giving up one hit and one walk. Brayden Viertel then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five.

For Einspahr Construction, Shelton pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up 11 runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three batters. Karson Elbert then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and allowed seven runs on four hits and two walks. Then, to finish the game, Landon Conz pitched 2/3 inning and surrendered one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two batters.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Einspahr Construction 11-4, with Chase Chamberlain going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and six RBIs. Brenden Perry finished the game with two singles and three RBIs while Brayden Viertel added one double and one RBI, Reece Townlain, Braylon Banuet and Carson Renfrow each with one single and one RBI and Kaden Thacker and Aiden Schueler with one single each.

For Einspahr Construction, Karson Elbert had two singles and one RBI while Dylann Clark and Landon Conz added one single each.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix trailed Bradley Automotive 5-4 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the third to go up 6-5 and one in the fourth to make it 7-5. Meanwhile, in the top half of the fifth, Bradley Automotive sent one run across to cut the lead back to one at 7-6 but would get no closer.

Hayden Sandbothe picked up win on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix, who improved to 4-7 on the season, while Landon Carter took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Sandbothe pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Brennan Alberts then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine.

For Bradley Automotive, Carter pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Jackson Shelton then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and surrendered one run on one hit and one walk while striking out seven.

Boonville Ready Mix also had seven hits in the game, with Hayden Sandbothe going 2-for-3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Alexander Ewings finished the game with two singles while Thaddeus Quint added one double and one RBI, Jayden Salzman with one single and one RBI and Ledgyr Conrow with one single.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 8-4 on the season, Landon Carter went 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Lyle Christy finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Jason Fizer added one single and Brylan Carter with one RBI.