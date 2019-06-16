Huebert Fiberboard moved one step closer to the title in Cal Ripken Minor Saturday by beating Bradley Automotive in a makeup game from May 20th by a score of 14-4.

Of course before beating Bradley Automotive, Huebert Fiberboard also took care of business on Friday by dismantling Sell’s Carpet in three innings for a 20-3 victory.

In the earlier game on Friday, Boonville Ready Mix edged Axis Seed 12-11.

In the game on Friday against Sell’s Carpet, Huebert Fiberboard exploded for six runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent one run across in the second and four again in the third to win by the mercy rule. Sell’s Carpet, meanwhile, plated one in the second and two again in the third.

Clayton Imhoff picked up the win for Huebert Fiberboard while Kannen Kempf took the loss for Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 3-10. Imhoff pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and surrendered 15 runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out two.

Chase Chamberlain led all hitters in the game for Huebert Fiberboard with two singles, home run and two RBIs. Brenden Perry finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs while Clayton Imhoff added two singles and two RBIs, Braylon Banuet with one triple and one RBI, Reece Townlain with one single and one RBI, Kaden Thacker with one single and Brayden Viertel with two runs batted in.

For Sell’s Carpet, who had only three hits in the game, Isaiah Barber went 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Aiden Swanson had one single and one RBI.

In the game on Saturday, Huebert Fiberboard opened the game with one run in the first and then sent two runs across in the second, four again in the third and seven in the fourth. Bradley Automotive, meanwhile, scored all four runs in the third.

Reece Townlain was the winning pitcher in the game for Huebert Fiberboard while Lyle Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive. Townlain pitched the first-two innings and struck out three batters while giving up two hits. Christy, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Chase Chamberlain had two triples and one RBI to lead all hitters for Huebert Fiberboard, 12-2 on the season. Reece Townlain had two doubles and three RBIs while Kaden Thacker added a single, double and two RBIs, Brayden Viertel with one double and one RBI, Aiden Schueler with one single and one RBI and Brenden Perry with two RBIs.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 8-5, Lyle Christy and A.J. Massa each had one double and one RBI. Jackson Shelton added one single and one RBI while Brylan Carter contributed one single.

As for the Boonville Ready Mix-Axis Seed game, Axis Seed led 10-6 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered six runs in the bottom half of the third to trail 12-10. However in the top half of the fourth, Axis Seed rallied back with one run to cut the lead back to one.

Ledgyr Conrow picked up the win for Boonville Ready Mix while Thaddeus Quint recorded the save. Isaac Herman took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 2-11.

Conrow pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on one hit and four walks while striking out five. Quint, meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning in relief and struck out one batter.

For Axis Seed, Herman pitched 2/3 inning and struck out two batters while giving up one hit and one walk.

Boonville Ready Mix, 5-7, was led by Brennan Alberts with a single, double and one RBI. Jackson Stonecipher finished the game with a single and a double while Thaddeus Quint added a home run and one RBI, Ledgyr Conrow one double and one RBI, Alexander Ewings also with one double, Jayden Salzman with one single and two RBIs and Forge Mackey with one single.

For Axis Seed, Samuel Hage had two doubles and one RBI. Ean Wessing finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Isaac Herman and Elijah Ueligger added one single and one RBI each and Parker Leonard and Ayden Martin each with one RBI.



