Central Realty and A&W battled for eight innings Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

With a total of 17 runs on 16 hits, Central Realty finally scored what turned out to be the winning run in the bottom half of the eighth to beat A&W 9-8.

In the nightcap, New Franklin won another close game against Medical Arts 4-3.

After Thursday night’s games in JBR, New Franklin currently sits at the top at 8-1. Imhoffs, meanwhile, is in second place at 3-1, followed by Central Realty at 4-2, Medical Arts at 3-4, A&W and KWRT each at 2-6, and Glasgow at 1-3.

Of course their was no fooling around for A&W and Central Realty. Although the defense forgot to show up while committing a total of nine errors, A&W still managed to score some runs early on by pushing across two runs in each of the first and second innings of play to go up 4-1. But that all changed in the third and fourth innings as Central Realty rallied back with a total of four runs to make it 5-4. Then, after A&W added two runs in its half of the fifth to lead 6-5, Central Realty came back and plated three more runs to push the lead to two at 8-6. Meanwhile, after a scoreless sixth inning, A&W sent two more runs across to tie the game at 8-all only to have Central Realty score the go ahead run in the bottom half of the eighth.

Aiden Battreall picked up the win on the mound for Central Realty while Ethan Watson took the loss for A&W. Austin Sandbothe started the game for Central Realty and pitched the first-four innings, giving up four runs on one hit and five walks while striking out six. Battreall then came in and pitched four innings in relief and allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

For A&W, Jack Marsh started the game and pitched three innings and gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two. Cameron Ray then came in and pitched two innings in relief and issued four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Watson pitched two innings and yielded one run on one hit and five walks while striking out three batters.

Central Realty also had 10 hits in the game, with Aidan Lemmons going 2-for-5 with a single and a double. Aiden Battreall and Abram Taylor each had two singles and two RBIs while Blake Griffin added one single and two RBIs, Austin Sandbothe, Cash Valencia and Tucker Lorenz each with one single and Garrett Hundley with one RBI.

For A&W, Cameron Ray had a double and three RBIs to lead all hitters. Ethan Watson also doubled while Jack Marsh added one single and one RBI, Michael DeLeon, Lawson Edwards and Eli Stock each with one single and Landon Drew with one RBI.

In the nightcap, New Franklin scored first with one run in the top half of the fifth only to have Medical Arts rally back with one in the bottom half of the sixth to tie the game at 1-all. Meanwhile, in the seventh, New Franklin plated three runs while Medical Arts added two.

Zach Roth was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin while Cameron Poulsen took the loss for Medical Arts. Keaton Eads started the game and pitched the first-six innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up just one run on four hits and two walks. Roth then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

For Medical Arts, Memphis Waibel pitched the first-five innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up just one run on one hit and one walk. Poulsen then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs on thtwo hits while striking out three.

Roth, Eads and Kaden Sanders had the only hits in the game for New Franklin, all being singles. Landon Belstle also drove in one run.

For Medical Arts, who actually out-hit New Franklin 6-3, Eric Kearns went 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Dalton Ivy doubled while Memphis Waibel added one single and one RBI and Chandler Stonecipher and Bret Thompson each with one single.