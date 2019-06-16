It’s official. The all-stars in Boonville Babe Ruth 8, 10, 12 and 16U softball have been announced for the upcoming state and regional tournaments.

Kathy Howard, League Administrator for Boonville Babe Ruth, said the 14U team had only seven players so they were combined with the 16U team. Howard said the 8U and 16U teams will have no state tournaments, which automatically puts them in the regional tournament.

The 8U All-Stars will host the Regional Tournament in Boonville on June 25-30, with the winner to move on to the World Series at Jensen Beach in Florida on July 25-August 5.

Members of the 8U All-Stars are: Bella Hicks, Kenley Strodtman, Destiny Hawkins. Kate Cook, Kennedy Chew, Penny Hoff, Morgan Baker, Ella Viertel, Haeven Thiara, Blakley Baylor, Tinley Felton and Brenna Adams.

Carrie Adams will be the manager for the Boonville 8U All-Stars and will be assisted by Sam Chew, Sam Thiara and Marcus Adams.

As for the Boonville 10U All-Stars, they will play in the state tournament on June 20-23 in Mt. Vernon, Missouri. The winner will advance to the Regional Tournament in Girard, Kansas on July 11-14, with the winner of that tournament moving on to the World Series in Jensen Beach on July 25-August 5.

Members of the 10U All-Stars are: Elizabeth Eichelberger, Emerson Comegys, Cecelia Gaddis, Addy Gibbs, Payton Kindle, Karman Leonard, Emma Pfeiffer, Grace Poulsen, Aubrey Ritchie, Katherine Rohrbach, Kinlei Ruffel and Leah Thies.

Mandy Eichelberger will manage the Boonville 10U All-Stars and will be assisted by Audi Ruffel, Jason Comegys and Tommy Kindle.

As for the Boonville 12U All-Stars, they will also begin the state tournament on June 20-23 in Mt. Vernon. The winner will advance to the Regional Tournament in Girard, Kansas on July 11-14.

Members of the 12U All-Stars are: Amera Wright, Cora Thompson, Alison Eichelberger, Emersyn Eads, Mabry Caton, Mylie Edwards, Le Asia Bruce, Brooklyn Brown, Kaylyn Campbell, Shelby Munden, Cayle John and Claire Rentel.

The Boonville 12U All-Stars will be managed by Kenny Eads and assisted by Whitney Caton, Jennifer Rentel and Terry Gibson.

As for the Boonville 16U All-Stars, they will play in the Regional Tournament on June 20-23 in Mt. Vernon.

Members of the 16U All-Stars are: Daylyn Baker, Cara Bishop, Carson Dee, Brooke Eichelberger, Olivia Eichelberger, Mia Hatter, Ashlen Homan, Rachel Massa, Brooke Stone, Anna Thompson, Alexis Trigg and Emma West.

Dave Watson will manage the Boonville 16U All-Stars and will be assisted by Gary Baker, Ed Brokaw and Adam Schoen.





