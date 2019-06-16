A-Bow-K went from one extreme to the next Thursday night in Babe Ruth 12U softball at Rolling Hills park.

After beating Show-Me State Home Inspections 18-6 in the first game in 12U, A-Bow-K came back and dropped a heartbreaker in the nightcap against Fuemmeler Furniture Refinishings by a score of 15-13.

In the first game against Show-Me State Home Inspections, A-Bow-K trailed 1-0 after the first inning before rallying with two in the second, four in the third and 12 in the fourth to go up 18-1. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the fourth, Show-Me State Home Inspections sent five runs across to cut the lead to 12 but would get no closer.

Addison Johnson picked up the win in the circle for A-Bow-K, 5-4, while Le’Asia Bruce took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections, who dropped to 1-8 on the season. Johnson pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up just one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one. Emma Wells then came in and pitched 2/3 inning and struck out one batter. Then, to finish the game, Cayle John pitched one inning and surrendered five runs on four walks while striking out two.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Bruce pitched the first-three innings and struck eight batters while giving up 11 runs on two hits and nine walks. Mylie Edwards then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and allowed seven runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Tatum Hoover was perfect for 2/3 inning.

A-Bow-K also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 3-1, with Addison Johnson going 1-for-2 with one double. Mabry Caton had one single and one RBI while Kaelyn Townlain added one single. Amera Wright and Kierstyn Woodruff also drove in three runs each while Kaylee Casey and Jentry Fenton added one RBI each.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Mylie Edwards had the only hit with one triple.

In the second game, A-Bow-K exploded for 11 runs in the first inning against Fuemmeler Furniture Refinishings to lead 11-4. However it was pretty much all FFR after that with eight runs in the second, one again in the third and two in the fourth to win 15-13.

Halea Hoff was the pitcher of record in the game for FFR, who improved to 7-3, while Mabry Caton took the loss for A-Bow-K, who dropped to 5-5. Emerysn Eads pitched one inning and gave up 11 runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out one. Halea Hoff then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

For A-Bow-K, Emma Wells pitched the first inning and gave up four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Mabry Caton pitched three innings and issued 11 runs on two hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

FFR had six hits in the ballgame, with Alison Eichelberger going 2-for-2 with a single, double and one RBI. Cora Thompson added one home run and three RBIs while Kaila Dillender had one double and two RBIs, Halea Hoff with one double, Emersyn Eads with one single and Claire Rentel and Cloey Tavenner each with one RBI.

For A-Bow-K, Amera Wright had a double, home run and two RBIs. Addison Johnson finished the game with two doubles and two RBIs while Mabry Caton added one single, one double and one RBI, Cayle John with one single and two RBIs, Kierstyn Woodruff and Kaelyn Townlain each with one single and Kaylee Casey with one RBI.