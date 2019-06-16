In Babe Ruth 6U softball Saturday at Lions park, 87 Diner improved to 2-0 on the season by beating Mad Services HVAC by a score of 8-2.

While playing only three innings, 87 Diner scored all eight runs in the first-two innings with four in each frame. Mad Services HVAC, meanwhile, scored both of its runs in the top half of the third.

Kinzie Beeler and Ellie Gerding each had two singles and two RBIs in the game for 87 Diner. Kynleigh Stricker and Avery Zimmerman finished the game with two singles and one RBI each while Meredith Wood and Ava Johnson added two singles apiece, Maliagh Shane and Raelyn Kennedy each with one single and one RBI and Brooklyn Ronnfeldt and Ava Zoeller with one single each.

For Mad Services HVAC, who dropped to 0-2, Brooklyn Bosma and Ava Gust each had three singles. Elem Baker, Makayla Bohlken, Taylah Turner, Alana Butner and Jestine Squires added two singles each and Britta Jackson with one single.



