AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

1 p.m. — Blue Springs Rod’s Sports A’s at Bethany (doubleheader)

Lee’s Summit Outlaws at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Tournament

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

3 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Bethany (doubleheader)

Lee’s Summit Outlaws at Sioux Falls (S.D.) Tournament

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike at Warrensburg Post 131 (doubleheader)

6 p.m. — Independence Post 21 vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws (doubleheader) at Legacy Park (Field 5)

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Stuttgart/ATP/WTA Hertogenbosch/WTA Nottingham, 5 a.m., noon, TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Motorsports: 24 Hours of Le Mans, 7 a.m., Motor Trend (205)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 8 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Ukraine vs. South Korea, 10:50 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Swimming: Mare Nostrum: Barcelona, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: Meijer LPGA Classic, noon, GOLF (27)

• MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay, noon, MLB (272)

• College baseball: World Series: Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Copa América: Peru vs. Venezuela, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Track & field: IAAF Diamond League: Oslo, 3 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB: Arizona at Washington, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Archery: World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Copa América: Colombia vs. Argentina, 4:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College baseball: World Series: Arkansas vs. Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• WNBA: Atlanta at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Iowa, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 8 p.m., MLB (272)

• CFL: Winnipeg at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• WNBA: New York at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• Motorsports: NHRA Bristol, 9:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 6 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Stuttgart/ATP/WTA Hertogenbosch/WTA Nottingham, 5 a.m., 7 a.m., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sweden vs. Thailand, 8 a.m., FS1 (43), Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: U.S. vs. Chile, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6), Telemundo (14)

• Swimming: Mare Nostrum: Barcelona, 11 a.m., OLY (208)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: U.S. Open, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College baseball: World Series: Louisville vs. Vanderbilt, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Meijer LPGA Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NHRA Bristol, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Copa América: Qatar vs. Paraguay, 1:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Soccer: UEFA U-21 Championship: Spain at Italy, 1:50 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• WNBA: Seattle at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• Track & field: Boost Games: Boston, 3:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Archery: World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Soccer: Copa América: Ecuador vs. Uruguay, 4:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Iowa, 4:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College baseball: World Series: Auburn vs. Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Nicaragua at Costa Rica, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

Sunday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Minnesota, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Halle/ATP London/WTA Mallorca/WTA Birmingham, 5 a.m., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain vs. China, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College baseball: World Series (Game 5), 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: South Africa vs. Germany, 2 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Soccer: FIFA Women’s World Cup: Norway vs. South Korea, 2 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: Copa América: Chile vs. Japan, 5:30 p.m., Telemundo (14)

• College baseball: World Series (Game 6), 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Curacao at El Salvador, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA: NBA Draft Combine, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica at Honduras, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., FSKC (48)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Seattle, 9 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)