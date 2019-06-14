QuinlanAgency.com left little for chance Tuesday night against CARSTAR in Cal Ripken Major at Harley park.

After playing CARSTAR to a 3-3 tie after one inning, QuinlanAgency.com came back and reeled off 15 unanswered runs over the next-two innings for a 18-3 victory.

In the nightcap, Central Realty also put up 18 runs over five innings to beat Rt. B Cafe 18-6.

QuinlanAgency.com, improving to 4-6 on the season, broke the game wide open with a six-run second inning and then plated nine runs in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Drew Rhorer picked up the win on the mound for QA.com while Evan Bishop took the loss for CARSTAR, who dropped to 7-4 on the season. Rhorer pitched three innings and gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six batters. Bishop, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed nine runs on four hits and four walks while striking out nine.

QuinlanAgency.com also had four hits in the game, with Shawn Beach Reasons collecting a double and three RBIs. Lucas Schuster and Drew Rhorer each had one double and two runs batted in while Gavin Weimer added one single and one RBI, Logan Conz and Wade Frederick each with two RBIs and Jamal Franklin with one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Kaleb Friebe went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two RBIs while Baylor Jackson had one RBI.

In the second game, Central Realty broke out the bats early by exploding for five runs in the first, two again in the second and four in the third to lead Rt. B Cafe 11-4. Meanwhile, after a scoreless fourth inning, Central Realty came back and outscored Rt. B Cafe 7-2 in the fifth to win by the mercy rule.

Beau Walker was the pitcher of record in the game for Central Realty while Jacob Thoma took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Walker pitched the first-two innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Thoma , meanwhile, pitched 1/3 inning and gave up five runs on three hits and four walks.

Central Realty also finished the game with 15 hits-eight of which went for extra bases. Jaeshua Barber went 3-for-3 in the game with two singles, one double and one RBI. Alec Schupp had a double, triple and two RBIs while D’Avion Jones added two doubles, Clayton Schuster one single, one double and one RBI, Cash Leonard with two singles and one RBI, Grayson Esser with one double and two RBIs, Beau Walker one double and one RBI, Quinten Knipp and Camrin Massey each with one single and Oliver Prenger with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Connor Gorman had two singles and two RBIs. Aiden Meyers added two singles and one RBI while Isaac Watring had one double, Jacob Thoma with one single and one RBI and Rhad Leathers with one single.