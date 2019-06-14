Moberly’s 12U softball team recorded a sweep against Show-Me State Home Inspections Tuesday night in Babe Ruth action at Rolling Hills park by the scores of 23-7 and 16-0.

Moberly, 9-1 on the season, opened the game with seven runs in the first against Show-Me State Home Inspections and then sent 11 runs across in the second and five again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

As for Show-Me State Home Inspections, they scored one in the first and six in the third.

Mallory Brown was the winning pitcher in the game for Moberly while Brooklyn Brown took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections.

Moberly also out-hit Show-Me State Home Inspections 8-2, with Madison Thompson going 3-for-3 with a single, double, triple and two RBIs. Ayla King finished the game with two singles and one RBI while Paige Westhues added one triple and one RBI, Kalli Ames with one single and one RBI, Macie Harmon one single and Tori Ricketts, Camri Wekendorf and Anna Swallow each with one RBI.

For Show-Me State Home Inspections, Lexi Lane had one single and three RBIs while Mylie Edwards added one single and Le’Asia Bruce and Shelby Munden each with one RBI.

In the nightcap, Moberly scored eight runs in the first and eight again in the second to beat Show-Me State Home Inspections by the run rule.

Mallory Brown picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Brooklyn Brown took the loss for Show-Me State Home Inspections, who dropped to 1-7.

Moberly also had four hits in the game, with Madison Thompson going 1-for-1 with one double and one RBI. Ayla King and Breanna Morgan finished the game with one single and one RBI each while Kalli Ames added one single and Addison Schiltz and Camri Wekendorf each with one RBI.



