Race Leonard went 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and three RBIs to lead Caterpillar past WK Auto 12-1 in Midget League action Tuesday night at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, 7-2 on the season, opened the game with two runs in the top half of the first and then sent four runs across in the third and six again in the fourth. WK Auto, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the first.

Quincy Hobbs was the winning pitcher in the game for Caterpillar while Levi Ray took the loss for WK Auto. Hobbs pitched one inning and gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Thomas Schuster then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Boone Dicus pitched one inning and walked two while striking out three.

For WK Auto, who dropped to 3-7 on the season, Ray pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters while giving up two runs on three hits and three walks. Kyran Turner then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and issued 10 runs on three hits and 11 walks while striking out one.

Thomas Schuster had one single and drove in three runs for Caterpillar. Boone Dicus and Quincy Hobbs each had one single and one RBI while Owen Christy added two RBIs and Corbin Jackson and Jax Storm each with one RBI.

For WK Auto, Levi Ray went 2-for-3 with two singles while Kyran Turner had one triple and one RBI.