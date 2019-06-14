Shelter Insurance had Jennings Premium Meats number for 2 1/2 innings Monday night while leading 5-2 in Instructional League play at New Franklin.

But then in the bottom half of the third, Jennings Premium Meats exploded for six runs and then sent two more runs across in the fifth to beat Shelter Insurance 10-8.

Dawson Miller led the hitting attack in the game for Jennings Premium Meats with one double and two triples. Easton Gerding finished the game with one single, one triple and one home run while Dylan Miller added three singles, Kyndal Schnell with one single and one double, Mason Palmer with one triple and Jayse McCulloch and Thomas Neal each with one single.

For Shelter Insurance, Luke Chitwood, Jack Lyons and Trevin Fairley each had three singles. Peyton Nichols finished the game with one single and one double while Gabe Cotton, Logan Perry and Aubrey Loerzel added two singles each, Ava Smith with one home run and Layla Cowans with one single.

In the second game, Chipley & Company defeated GKC-CPA’s by a score of 16-11.

After both teams put up four runs in the first, Chipley & Company came back to take the lead for good by adding five more runs in the second, three in each of the fourth and fifth innings of play and one in the sixth.

GKC-CPA’s, meanwhile, sent three more runs across in the fourth and four in the fifth to cut the lead back to five.

Cooper Hull had one single and three home runs to lead the hitting attack in the game for Chipley & Company. Levi Humphrey finished the game with four singles while Eden Oser added one single, one double and one triple, Casten Jennings with two singles and one home run, Griffin Chitwood with two singles and one double, Crew Wilmsmeyer, Braylan Mize and Audrey Dobson each with three singles and Sylas Benedict with two singles.

For GKC-CPA’s, Josie Chitwood finished the game with two singles, one triple and one home run.

Prynceton Maddex had two singles, one double and one home run while Colten Schlotzhauer added three singles and one triple, Conner Boley with four singles, Kallie Burnett and Zoey Pinet each with three singles and Hudson Shaw with two singles.



