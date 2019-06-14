Penny Hoff, Addy Goetze and Kendal Hodges each had three hits to lead Boonville Abstract past Walmart 11-1 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Tuesday night at Lions park.

Goetze finished the game with two singles, one double and two RBIs for Boonville Abstract while Hoff had three singles and one RBI and Hodges with three singles. Avery Schrick had two singles and two RBIs while Presley DeVillier added two singles and one RBI, Hannah Ueligger with two singles, Kylie Tavenner with one home run and two RBIs and Odette Hutchison with one single.

For Walmart, Madi Robertson finished the game with one single and one RBI while Destiny Hawkins, Kate Cook, Emma Franklin and Audrey Simms added one single each.



