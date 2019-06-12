It wasn’t easy for Tint Shop in Cal Ripken Major Sunday night at Harley park.

While trailing Rt. B Cafe 6-5 after 2 1/2 innings, Tint Shop found its groove over the final three innings with nine unanswered runs for a 14-6 victory.

Tint Shop improved to 7-3 on the season while Rt. B Cafe fell to 1-10.

Of course with nothing to lose and everything to gain against Tint Shop, Rt. B Cafe opened the top half of the first with five runs only to watch Tint Shop answer with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. Then, after both teams failed to score in its half of the second, Rt. B Cafe tacked on only run to go up 6-5. Unfortunately for Rt. B Cafe, they had no answer for Tint Shop for the rest of the game while giving up three runs in the bottom half of the third, four again in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Cooper Pfeiffer picked up the win on the mound for Tint Shop while Isaac Watring took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Pfeiffer pitched the first-four innings and gave up six runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Noah Remlinger then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit while striking out one batter.

For Rt. B Cafe, Watring pitched part of the first and gave up four runs on one hit and two walks. Kailen Vaca then came in and pitched three innings in relief and surrendered four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Meanwhile, after Rhad Leathers pitched part of the fourth and issued four runs on one hit and four walks, Connor Gorman pitched 1 2/3 innings and yielded two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter.

Tint Shop also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 8-7, with Cooper Pfeiffer going 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Noah Remlinger had two doubles and two RBIs while Dakota Troost added a single, double and one RBI, Gage Hodges with one double and one RBI, Dylan Kosky with one single and two RBIs and Kaleb Arnold with one RBI.

For Rt. B Cafe, Rhad Leathers went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Ziaha Evans had one double while Connor Gorman added one single and two RBIs, Aden Rapp, Isaac Watring and Jacob Thoma each with one single and Kailen Vaca with one RBI.



