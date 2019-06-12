New Franklin’s Junior Babe Ruth baseball team got a scare in the way of KWRT Monday night at Twillman field in Harley park.

Trailing 4-2 after three and 7-5 after five, New Franklin battled back with six unanswered runs over the final two innings to beat KWRT 11-7.

In the nightcap, Imhoffs led A&W from the second inning on for a 13-3 victory.

New Franklin, improving to 7-1 on the season, trailed KWRT for pretty much the entire game before the rally in the sixth innings to tie the game at 7-all and four in the seventh to take the lead.

Clayton Wilmsmeyer picked up the win in relief for New Franklin while Darian Williams took the loss for KWRT, who dropped to 2-6 on the season. Jacob Marshall started the game and pitched the first-four innings, allowing five runs on four hits and six walks while striking out six. Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched three innings and yielded two runs on two hits while striking out two.

For KWRT, Bo Vinson pitched the first-four innings and gave up five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Williams then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

New Franklin also out-hit KWRT 7-6, with Keaton Eads going 2-for-4 with a single, double and one RBI. Landon Belstle finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Samuel Marshall added two singles and one RBI, Clayton Wilmsmeyer with one single and Sawyer Felton with one RBI.

For KWRT, Bo Vinson went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Waylan Christy finished the game with one double and one RBI while Edrissa Bah, Darian Williams and Tate Rentel added one single each and Conner Acton with two RBIs.

In the second game, Imhoffs trailed briefly after A&W took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second. However it was pretty much all Imhoffs after that with five in the bottom of the second, one again in the third and four in the fourth to go up 10-2. Meanwhile, in the fifth, Imhoffs outscored A&W 3-1.

Blake Richardson was the winning pitcher in the game for Imhoffs, 3-1 on the season. Cameron Ray took the loss for A&W, who dropped to 2-1. Richardson pitched the first-four innings and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Shane Chamberlain then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one run on one walk while striking out one batter.

For A&W, Ray pitched the first-two innings and allowed five runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three. Ethan Watson then came in and pitched two innings in relief and gave up five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four. Then, to finish the game, Lane Keeran pitched 2/3 inning and surrendered three runs on two hits while striking out one batter.

Imhoffs also finished the game with 10 hits. Jamesian McKee went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one triple and three RBIs while Shane Chamberlain added a single, double and one RBI, Garrison Parkhurst with one single and three RBIs, Timothy Kee with one single and two RBIs and Noah Kee, Nash McKenzie and Blake Richardson each with one single.

For A&W, Isaac Reed had one single and one RBI while Lane Keeran and Eli Stock contributed one single each. Cameron Ray and Lawson Edwards each drove in one run.



