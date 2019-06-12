Natalie Wiseman had two doubles, one triple and one home run, and teammate Lilly Washburn added four singles to lead Lang Gas Company past Exchange Bank 17-13 in New Franklin Little League softball softball last Saturday.

Lang Gas Company, 5-0 on the season, broke a 8-8 tie after three by outscoring Exchange Bank 9-5 in the final two innings.

Sophia Held finished the game with one single, one double and one triple for Lang Gas Company while Jaila Frye, Canna Jennings and Skylar Greenwood had three singles each, Katie Hunter two singles and Kaley Skaggs with one single.

For Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-5, Kinsley Washburn had four singles, Ella Oser three singles, Eden Oser and Alison Flick two singles each and Kendall Wells, Kennedy McMillan and Baylie Bonecutter with one single apiece.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance improved to 4-1 on the season by beating GKC-CPA’s 20-8.

Shelter Insurance scored four runs in each of the five innings while GKC-CPA’s put up one in the second, two again in the fourth, one in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Natalie Curry have five singles to lead all hitters for Shelter Insurance. Rylee Mehrhoff hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and a home run. Lily Chitwood, Hazel Roth, Belle Chitwood and Lainey Humphrey each had four singles while Lily Kaullen added three singles.

For GKC-CPA’s, who dropped to 1-4, Gracie Martin had three singles, Kalynn Stephens contributed one single and one double while Lydia Burnett, Trinity Kelley and Callie Chitwood added two singles each and Korinna Chitwood, Hunter Lyons, Chloe Palmer and Addison Forbis each with one single.



