New Franklin’s Zac Held, Jackson Dorson and Gavin Bishop were recently selected to the Class 1 MSHSBCA Academic All-State Team for the 2019 season.

In order to be selected academic all-state, players had to start in 70% of games, or as a pitcher in the starting rotation, be in the top 25% of his class or score of at least 24 on the ACT, and have a minimum GPA of 3.5% based on a weighted system but must be converted prior to submission to a 4.0 scale.





