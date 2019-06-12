The 9th annual Gene Reagan Scholarship Tournament will be held on Saturday, June 22 at Hail Ridge Golf Course in Boonville.
The Three-Person Scramble will feature 18 holes, which includes entry in skins, two mulligans per player and golf cart. The cost of the tournament is $225 per team.
Three flights will make up the tournament based on 36 teams. Shotgun will begin at 9 a.m. Entries limited to the first 36 teams.
Make checks payable to: Gene Reagan Scholarship Fund. No entry accepted without entry fee. Mail entries to: Terry Davis, 617 E. Spring, Boonville, Missouri, 65233. Entries due by Wednesday, June 19.
