Fuemmeler Furniture Refinishings got the better of A-Bow-K in the first game Monday night in Babe Ruth 12U softball at Lions park for a 14-12 victory.

However in the second game of a doubleheader, A-Bow-K returned the favor by exploding for 12 runs in the top half of the third to win 18-6.

A-Bow-K also led FFR 5-0 in the first game but surrendered four runs in each of the third and fourth innings and six again in the fifth to suffer the loss.

Halea Hoff picked up the win in the circle for FFR while Mabry Caton took the loss for A-Bow-K. Hoff pitched 3 1/3 innings in relief of starter Emersyn Eads and gave up eight runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five batters. Caton started the game for A-Bow-K and allowed 12 runs on eight hits and 10 walks in 4 1/3 innings. She also had four strikeouts.

Kaila Dillener went 2-for-3 in the game for FFR with a single, double and two RBIs. Claire Rentel finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Cloey Tavenner added two singles and one RBI, Cora Thompson with a home run and four RBIs and Halea Hoff with one single.

For A-Bow-K, who actually out-hit FFR 9-8, Amera Wright had two singles, one double and one RBI. Mabry Caton finished the game with a single and a double while Cayle John added one double and one RBI, Addison Johnson one single and two RBIs, Kaley Casey and Jentry Fenton each with one single and Kierstyn Woodruff with two RBIs.

In the nightcap, A-Bow-K led FFR from the first inning on and took a 6-4 lead after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, A-Bow-K outscored FFR 12-2.

Addison Johnson was the winning pitcher in the game for FFR, 6-3, while Claire Rentel took the loss for A-Bow-K, who dropped to 4-4. Johnson pitched all three innings and gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks. Rentel, meanwhile, pitched 2/3 inning and yielded five runs on two hits and five walks in 2/3 inning.

Cayle John had a single, double and three RBIs to lead all hitters for A-Bow-K. Mabry Caton had two singles and one RBI while Amera Wright added a home run and two RBIs, Kierstyn Woodruff with one single and two RBIs and Emma Wells with one single.

For FFR, Cora Thompson had two doubles and one RBI. Emersyn Eads also doubled while Halea Hoff had one single and two RBIs, Kaila Dillender and Molly Davidson each with one single and one RBI, Nadeen Zeller with one single and Alison Eichelberger with one RBI.



