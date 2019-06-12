Creations by Diana scored five runs in the first inning Monday night for a 16-4 win against Drummond Photography in Babe Ruth 10U softball at Lions park.

As part of a continuation game, which began in the bottom half of the second, Creations by Diana led Drummond Photography 5-2 after one, 8-2 after two and 10-4 after three before pushing across six more runs in the fourth.

Aubrey Richey was the winning pitcher in the game for Creations by Diana, 9-1, while Elizabeth Eichelberger took the loss for Drummond Photography, who dropped to 8-1-1 overall. Richey had six strikeouts in four innings and gave up four runs on one hit and five walks. Eichelberger, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 16 runs on eight hits while striking out six.

Creations by Diana also out-hit Drummond Photography 8-1, with Anna Wolfe going 2-for-2 with two singles and two RBIs. Milly Waller also had two hits, both being singles. Aubrey Richey, Grace Poulsen, Kynna Knapheide and Kenlei Ruffel each had one single while Kayleigh Baker drove in one run.

For Drummond Photography, Katelyn Drummond had one single.



