Sell’s Carpet did everything right up until the fourth inning Monday night against Bradley Automotive in Cal Ripken Minor.

Leading 8-4 after 3 1/2, Sell’s Carpet had that one bad inning which ended up costing them the game while giving up eight runs in the fourth in a 12-9 loss.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction improved to 10-2 on the season by beating Axis Seed 16-2.

Bradley Automotive, improving to 8-3 on the season, trailed Sell’s Carpet 2-0 after one, 8-3 after two and 8-4 after three before rallying back with eight runs in the bottom half of the fourth to go up 12-8. Meanwhile, in the fifth inning, Sell’s Carpet plated one run to cut the lead back to three.

Josh Soloman picked up the win in relief of starter Layne Rapp while Bodie White took the loss for Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 3-9. Soloman pitched three innings in relief and struck out five batters while giving up one run on three walks. White, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Aiden Swanson and allowed six runs on four walks while striking out three.

Jason Fizer had the only extra base hit in the ballgame for Bradley Automotive, being a triple. Fizer also drove in two runs. Jackson Shelton had the only other hit with a single. Landon Carter and Brylan Carter drove in two runs each.

For Sell’s Carpet, Isaiah Barber went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs. Maddex Jackson had one double and two RBIs while Aiden Swanson added one double and one RBI, Donovin Atkins with one double and Bodie White with one single and two RBIs.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction led Axis Seed from start to finish by pushing across four runs in the first, seven in the second and five in the third to win by the mercy rule.

Axis Seed scored one run in each of the first and third innings.

Kaiden Stover was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction while Isaac Herman took the loss to Axis Seed, who dropped to 2-10. Stover pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters while giving up two runs on three hits and three walks. Herman, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed 11 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Karson Elbert went 2-for-2 in the game for Einspahr Construction, 10-2, with a single, double and one RBI. Dylann Clark had one triple and two RBIs while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one double and three RBIs, Landon Conz one double and two RBIs and Kaiden Stover with one single.

For Axis Seed, Parker Leonard had two singles and one RBI while Dylan McGuire added a double and one RBI and Samuel Hage with one single.



