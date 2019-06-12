Axis Seed and Bradley Automotive picked up wins in a makeup game Sunday at Harley park.

While Axis Seed beat Sell’s Carpet 10-1 with a 12-hit attack, Bradley Automotive edged Boonville Ready Mix in a battle to the final inning for a 7-6 victory.

Axis Seed, 2-9 on the season, trailed Sell’s Carpet 1-0 after one inning of play before battling back with 10 unanswered runs over the next-four innings for the win.

Samuel Hage was the pitcher of record in the game for Axis Seed while Kannen Kempf took the loss for Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 3-8 on the season. Hage pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out seven batters while giving up one run on one hit and three walks. Kempf, meanwhile, pitched the first-three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up two runs on three hits and two walks.

Hage also led the hitting attack in the game for Axis Seed, who improved to 3-8, with a single, double and two RBIs. Dylan McGuire finished the game with a single, double and one RBI while Ean Wessing added two singles and one RBI, Elijah Ueligger also with two singles, Isaac Herman with one double and two RBIs, Bryce Newham and Parker Leonard each with one double and one RBI and Mason Jones with one single.

For Sell’s Carpet, Maddex Jackson and Isaiah Barber had one single each.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led Bradley Automotive 2-1 after one, 3-2 after two and 4-3 after three. However, in the fourth inning, Bradley Automotive plated four more runs to go up 7-4. Meanwhile, in the top half of the fifth, Boonville Ready Mix rallied with two runs to cut the lead back to one.

Lyle Christy picked up the win in relief for Bradley Automotive while Thaddeus Quint took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 3-8. Jackson Shelton started the game for Bradley Automotive and struck out five batters while giving up four runs on three hits and one walk in three innings. Christy then came in and pitched two innings and allowed two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Ledgyr Conrow pitched the first-three innings and struck out seven batters while giving up three runs on four hits and four walks. Brennan Alberts then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed three runs on three walks while striking out four batters. Then, to finish the game, Quint pitched 1/3 inning and issued one run on two hits.

Bradley Automotive, who improved to 7-3 on the season, also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 6-4 with Jackson Shelton going 2-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Lyle Christy finished the game with one triple while A.J. Massa and Landon Carter added one single and one RBI each, Brylan Carter with one single and Layne Rapp with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Jaxson Stonecipher had one double and one RBI. Brennan Alberts also doubled while Alexander Ewings and Hayden Sandbothe added one single each and Jayden Salzman with one RBI.



