Payton Kindle had three singles and one RBI, and teammate Greycen Syferd added two singles and one RBI to lead Fayette past Glasgow 14-3 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Thursday night at Fayette.

Fayette, 3-1-1 on the season, scored early and often against Glasgow by exploding for five runs in the first and one again in the second to go up 6-0. Meanwhile, after Glasgow scored two runs in the top half of the third, Fayette came back and broke the game wide open with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 12-2. Fayette added two more in the fourth while Glasgow sent one run across in the fifth to complete the scoring.

Kindle also picked up the win in the circle for Fayette while Aynslie Locke took the loss for Glasgow. Kindle pitched the first-five innings and struck out nine batters while giving up three runs on two hits and five walks. Locke, meanwhile, pitched four innings and allowed 14 runs on eight hits and 17 walks.

Addy Gibbs, Paige Vroman and Kadence Sulltrop each had one single and one RBI in the game for Fayette while Emma Hildgedick drove in two runs. Kenna Vroman also drove in one run for Fayette.

As for the hitting in the game for Glasgow, Ally Prentzler and Riley Olendorff each had one triple. Prentzler also drove in two runs.