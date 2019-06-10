Chase Chamberlain had the game to remember Thursday night in Cal Ripken Minor at Harley park.

With his team in contention for the title in Minor, Chamberlain delivered in a big way against Bradley Automotive by tossing a no-hi shutout in three innings for a 15-0 victory.

In the nightcap, Sell’s Carpet edged Axis Seed in a close game by a score of 8-7.

Huebert Fiberboard, improving to 9-2 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent five runs across in the second and five again in the third to win by the mercy rule.

As for Chamberlain, the young hurler also had eight strikeouts in the game while walking only two batters. Lyle Christy took the loss for Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 6-3. In two innings, Christy gave up 10 runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Chamberlain also led the hitting attack in the game for Huebert Fiberboard with a double, home run and four RBIs. Aiden Schueler finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Reece Townlain added two singles, Brenden Perry with one double and Braylon Banuet and Brayden Viertel each with one single and two RBIs.

In the nightcap, Sell’s Carpet took the early lead with three runs in the bottom half of the second only to have Axis Seed rally back two innings later with three runs to tie the game at 3-all. Then, after Sell’s Carpet plated four runs in the bottom half of the fourth and one again in the fifth to make it 8-3, Axis Seed came back and sent across four runs in the top half of the sixth to cut the lead back to one.

Bodie White picked up the win on the mound for Sell’s Carpet, 3-7, while Isaac Herman took the loss for Axis Seed, who dropped to 1-9. White pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up three runs on two hits and one walk. Herman, meanwhile, pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

White also had two hits in the game for Sell’s Carpet with two singles and one RBI. Isaiah Barber added two singles while Jett Storm had one triple and one RBI and Donovin Atkins with one single.

For Axis Seed, Bryce Newham went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Elijah Ueligger finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Samuel Hage and Dylan McGuire added one single and one RBI and Parker Leonard with one single.



