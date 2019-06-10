Colby Caton did it all for Medical Arts Thursday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

While recording 12 strikeouts in five innings, Caton also went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs to lead Medical Arts past KWRT 12-1.

In the nightcap, New Franklin won 9-7 over Central Realty.

As the winning pitcher in the game for Medical Arts, Caton gave up just one run on one hit and one walk. Bo Vinson took the loss for KWRT by giving up 10 runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out seven batters. Waylan Christy then came in and pitched part of the fifth and allowed two runs on two walks.

Medical Arts also led KWRT from start to finish by pushing across two runs in the first, one again in the second, four in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth. KWRT, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fifth.

Dalton Ivy also finished the game with multiple hits with a single, double and one RBI. Chandler Stonecipher had one single and two RBIs while Memphis Waibel added one single and one RBI, Brett Thompson and Eric Kearns each with one single and Jake Pickens with one RBI.

For KWRT, Conner Acton went 1-for-2 with one double.

In the nightcap, New Franklin opened the game with four runs in the top half of the first and then sent one run across in the fourth and four again in the fifth to go up 9-2. However in the bottom half of the seventh, Central Realty rallied back with five runs to cut the lead to two.

Keaton Eads was the pitcher of record in the game for New Franklin while Aidan Lemmons took the loss for Central Realty. Eads pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four batters. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Then, to finish the game, Zach Roth pitched one inning and walked one.

For Central Realty, who dropped to 3-2, Lemmons pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out five batters while giving up eight runs on five hits and five walks. Cash Valencia then came in and pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Roth also had three hits in the game for New Franklin with three singles and two RBIs. Kaden Sanders finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Clayton Wilmsmeyer and Keaton Eads added one single and one RBI each, Jacob Marshall with one single and Landon Belstle with one RBI.

For Central Realty, Austin Sandbothe went 2-for-5 with a single and a double. Alex Elliott also had two hits with two singles and two RBIs while Blake Griffin added one single and one RBI, Aidan Lemmons and Abram Taylor each with one single and Cash Valencia with one RBI.



