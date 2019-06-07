Huebert Fiberboard’s Brayden Viertel was feeling it Tuesday night in Cal Ripken Minor against Boonville Ready Mix.

While Huebert Fiberboard wound up beating Boonville Ready Mix 19-7, Viertel was one of the reasons why after collecting three hits three doubles and driving in two runs.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction was also feeling it against Sell’s Carpet while exploding for eight runs in the bottom half of the first en route to a 11-1 victory.

Huebert Fiberboard, 8-2 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the top half of the first and then sent six runs across in the second and five again in the third to make it 16-6. Meanwhile, in the fourth, Huebert Fiberboard outscored Boonville Ready Mix 19-7.

Clayton Imhoff picked up the win for Huebert Fiberboard while Hayden Sandbothe took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 3-6. Imhoff pitched two innings and gave up two runs on four hits while striking out one. Kaden Thacker then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed five runs on two hits and six walks while striking out two. Then, to finish the game, Reece Townlain pitched one inning and walked one batter.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Sandbothe pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Brennan Alberts then came in and pitched 1/3 inning in relief and issued four runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one. Meanwhile, after Jaxson Stonecipher pitched 1 2/3 innings and yielded eight runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four, Ledgyr Conrow came in and pitched 1/3 inning and struck out one batter.

Huebert Fiberboard also out-hit Boonville Ready Mix 9-6, with Chase Chamberlain going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Aiden Schueler finished the game with two singles and two RBIs while Reece Townlain added two singles and Braylon Banuet, Kaden Thacker and Carson Renfrow each with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Jaxson Stonecipher had a single, double and one RBI while Brennan Alberts, Hayden Sandbothe, Thaddeus Quint and Forge Mackey finished the game with one single each.

In the second game, Einspahr Construction jumped all over Sell’s Carpet early with eight runs in the first. Meanwhile, after Sell’s Carpet scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the third, Einspahr Construction came back and plated three runs in the bottom half of the fourth to win by the mercy rule.

Kaiden Stover picked up the win on the mound for Einspahr Construction while Aiden Swanson took the loss for Sell’s Carpet, who dropped to 2-7. Stover pitched the first-three innings and struck out two batters while giving up one run on one hit and two walks. Dylann Clark then came in and pitched one inning in relief and struck out two batters.

For Sell’s Carpet, Aiden Swanson pitched 1/3 inning and surrendered eight runs on four hits and five walks while striking out one batter. Kannen Kempf then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed two runs on three walks while striking out eight. Then, to finish the game, Isaiah Barber pitched part of the fourth and issued one run on one walk.

Einspahr Construction, 8-2, also out-hit Sell’s Carpet 4-1. Logan Flowers went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while Kaiden Stover had one double and one RBI. Gabe Romero-Shelton finished the game with one single and two RBIs while Dylann Clark added one single and Karson Elbert with one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, Bodie White had one single.



