As one of the oldest players on the team for A&W, Cameron Ray took it upon himself to deliver the game-winning hit Wednesday night against KWRT in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

As it turned out, Ray’s hit came as a walk off in the bottom-half of the sixth to lead A&W past KWRT by a score of 12-11.

The second game was cancelled due to lightning and rain. Meanwhile, at New Franklin, Glasgow fell to the host team by a score of 8-2.

A&W, 2-4 on the season, trailed KWRT 4-2 after one and 7-2 after two before rallying back with four runs in the third and three again in the fourth to go up 9-7. Meanwhile, in the fifth, KWRT tied the game at 9-all and then tacked on two more in the sixth to make it 11-9. However, in the bottom half of the sixth, A&W put on its rally caps and plated three runs for the one-run victory.

Ethan Watson was the pitcher of record in the game for A&W while Bo Vinson took the loss in relief for KWRT, who dropped to 2-4. Cameron Ray started the game and pitched the first-three innings and struck out five batters while giving up seven runs on six hits and one walk. Lane Keeran then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Meanwhile, after Ryder Comegys pitched part of an inning and issued two runs on two walks, Watson came in and pitched one inning and struck out two batters.

For KWRT, Jackson Johns started the game and pitched three innings and surrendered six runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two. Luke Poulsen then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed three runs on one hit and two walks. Then, to finish the game, Vinson pitched one inning and yielded three runs on three hits while striking out two batters.

Lane Keeran led the hitting attack in the game for A&W with a single, double and three RBIs. Eli Stock finished the game with two singles and three RBIs while Lawson Edwards added two singles and two RBIs, Michael DeLeon with one double and one RBI, Cameron Ray with a single and two RBIs and Jack Marsh with one single.

For KWRT, Preston Stover went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Jackson Johns added two singles and one RBI while Luke Poulsen had two singles, Bo Vinson with one double, Darian Williams with one single and two RBIs, Waylan Christy with one single and Edrissa Bah with two RBIs.

At New Franklin, Glasgow jumped out on top with one run in the top half of the first. However it was pretty much New Franklin for the rest of the game with five in the third and three again in the fifth to go up 8-1. Meanwhile, in the sixth, Glasgow sent across another run to complete the scoring.

Samuel Marshall picked up the win on the mound for New Franklin while Drew Sanders took the loss for Glasgow. Marshall pitched the first-three innings and struck out five batters while giving up one run on three hits and two walks. Clayton Wilmsmeyer then came in and pitched three innings in relief and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out six batters.

For Glasgow, who dropped to 1-3, Sanders pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 11 batters while giving up eight runs on nine hits and four walks.

New Franklin also out-hit Glasgow 9-4, with Zach Roth and Landon Belstle each collecting two singles and three RBIs. Clayton Wilmsmeyer also had two hits, both being singles. Keaton Eads finished the game with one single and one RBI while Samuel Marshall and Kadin Sanders added one single each and Sawyer Felton with one RBI.

For Glasgow, Drew Sanders went 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Trevor Sanders also doubled while Carson Frevert added one single and two RBIs.