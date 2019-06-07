Moberly left little doubt Wednesday night in Babe Ruth 16U softball by beating Central Bank 16-1 in three innings at Rolling Hills park.

Moberly, 6-0 on the season, scored all 16 runs in the top half of the first while Central Bank scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the second.

Madyson Klostermann picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Taylor Simmons took the loss for Central Bank, who dropped to 1-6 on the season. Klostermann pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three batters while giving up one run on one hit and one walk. Mackenzie Brown then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and walked two while striking out one batter.

For Central Bank, Simmons pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed seven runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three.

Moberly also out-hit Central Bank 7-1, with Taylor Harris going 1-for-1 with a double and one RBI. Emma Ricketts and Mallory Griewe each had one single and two RBIs while Madyson Klostermann and Elizabeth Cupp added one single and one RBI each, Mackenzie Brown and Cayden Stapleton each with one single and Kennedy Freedom and Aliya Navarro each with one RBI.

For Central Bank, Logan Root went 1-for-2 with one double.



