Rylee Mehrhoff had two singles and two home runs and Shelter Insurance pushed its record to 3-0 on the season by beating Exchange Bank 14-3 in New Franklin Little League girls machine past last Saturday.

Belle Chitwood finished the game with three singles for Shelter Insurance, who led Exchange Bank 9-2 after two and 14-3 after three.

Hazel Roth and Lainey Humphrey each had two singles while Natalie Curry, Hope Thornburg and Kenidee Richerson added one single each.

For Exchange Bank, Ella Oser, Baylie Bonecutter, Kennedy McMillan, Eden Oser and Kaley Skaggs each had one single.

In the second game, Lang Gas Company defeated GKC-CPA’s 17-6.

Lang Gas Company, improving to 3-0 on the season, trailed GKC-CPA’s 4-1 after the first inning before rallying back with six runs in the third, four again in the fourth and six in the fifth to win by the run rule.

Canna Jennings and Sophia Held each had three singles and one double in the game for Lang Gas Company.

Kaley Skaggs and Katie Hunter each had two singles while Natalie Wiseman, Skylar Greenwood, Natalie Caszatt, Hadley Caszatt and Lilly Washburn added one single each.

For GKC-CPA’s, Korinna Chitwood and Trinity Kelley each had two singles while Chloe Chitwood, Kalynn Stephens, Gracie Martin, Lydia Burnett and Chloe Palmer contributed one single each.