Daisie Huth had two doubles and two RBIs and Katie Drummond added one single, one double and two RBIs to lead Drummond Photography past Rick Ball 13-8 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Wednesday night at Lions park.

While out-hit Rick Ball 8-4, Drummond Photography also led from the first inning on by exploding for five runs in the top half of the first. Drummond Photography also plated four runs in the second and four again in the third. Rick Ball, meanwhile, sent four runs across in each of the first and third innings of play.

Elizabeth Eichelberger picked up the win in the circle for Drummond Photography while Alycia Felgar took the loss for Rick Ball. Eichelberger pitched the first-two innings and struck out four batters while giving up four runs on three hits and three walks. Katie Drummond then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed four runs on one hit and five walks while striking out one batter.

For Rick Ball, Alycia Felgar pitched 1/3 inning and gave up five runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one. Justice Case then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed eight runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters. Adelaide Lenz also had two hits, both being singles, while Catherine Rohrbach added one single and two RBIs, Elizabeth Eichelberger with one single and and Karys Carver with one RBI.

For Rick Ball, Braylyn Craig-Payne had one single and one RBI while Dakoda Leonard, Reece Ball and Justice Case each had one single.



