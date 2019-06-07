Caterpillar rallied from a 3-0 deficit after one by outscoring C&R Market 11-0 over the next four innings for a 11-3 win Wednesday night in Midget League action at Kemper park.

Caterpillar, 6-2 on the season, started the rally with six runs in the top half of the second and then sent one run across in the third and four again in the fifth.

Race Leonard picked up the win for Caterpillar while Kade Watring took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 3-4 on the season. Leonard pitched two innings and struck out six batters while giving up three runs on three hits and four walks. Watring, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up six runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three.

Caterpillar also had 10 hits in the game, with Race Leonard going 3-for-5 with three singles. Corbin Jackson finished the game with a single, double and three RBIs while Thomas Schuster added two singles and one RBI, Connor Wassman with one triple and three RBIs, Quincy Hobbs with one single and two RBIs and Boone Dicus with one single and one RBI.

For C&R Market, Weston Mundon had one single and two RBIs while Kade Watring and Easton Gerding added one single each.