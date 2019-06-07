Landon Carter had two singles and two RBIs and AJ Massa and Layne Rapp each doubled to lead Bradley Automotive past Axis Seed 10-7 in Cal Ripken Minor Wednesday night at Harley park.

In the nightcap, Einspahr Construction defeated Boonville Ready Mix 8-5.

Bradley Automotive, 6-2 on the season, trailed Axis Seed 4-3 after 2 1/2 before rallying back with two runs in the bottom half of the third to go up 5-4. However, in the fourth inning, Axis Seed scored three more runs to make it 7-5 only to have Bradley Automotive tack on two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 7-all. Meanwhile, after Axis Seed failed to score in the top half of the fifth, Bradley Automotive came back and sent three runs across in its half of the inning for the victory.

Jackson Shelton picked up the win in relief for Bradley Automotive while Parker Leonard took the loss for Axis Seed. Shelton pitched just one inning and gave up one hit while striking out two batters. Layne Rapp started the game for Bradley Automotive and pitched two innings.

For Axis Seed, who dropped to 1-8 on the season, Leonard was the third of four pitchers in the game and gave up two runs on three walks. Samuel Hage started the game for Axis Seed and pitched the first-three innings and allowed six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Lyle Christy had one single and three RBIs in the game for Bradley Automotive while Brylan Carter added one single.

For Axis Seed, Bryce Newham went 3-for-3 with two singles and one double. Samuel Hage and Isaac Herman each had one single and two RBIs while Elijah Ueligger added one single each.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix led Einspahr Construction 5-4 after 2 1/2 but then surrendered two runs in the bottom half of the third and two again in the fourth to suffer the loss.

Landon Conz was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction while Thaddeus Quint took the loss for Boonville Ready Mix. Conz pitched two innings and struck out four batters while giving up four runs on four hits and two walks. Karson Elbert then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six.

For Boonville Ready Mix, Quint pitched the first-three innings and gave up six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four. Lian Nickerson then came in and pitched one inning in relief and allowed two runs on three walks while striking out one batter.

Landon Conz also led all hitters for Einspahr Construction, who improved to 9-2, with a single and a double. Dylann Clark homered and had one RBI while Gabe Romero-Shelton added one single and one RBI and Karson Elbert and Bruce Oswald each with one RBI.

For Boonville Ready Mix, who dropped to 3-7, Alexander Ewings had three singles and one RBI. Thaddeus Quint homered and had one RBI while Jaxson Stonecipher added one single and one RBI and Hayden Sandbothe with one single.



