WK Auto won a huge battle Tuesday night in Midget League action at Kemper park by beating C&R Market 2-1.

WK Auto, 3-6 on the season, scored both runs in the bottom half of the third while C&R Market plated its only run in the fourth.

Tallin Kempf picked up the win on the mound for WK Auto in relief with five strikeouts in two innings. Kyran Turner recorded the save. Easton Gerding took the loss for C&R Market, who dropped to 3-3, despite striking out six batters in two innings.

Henry Brownfield had one triple and one RBI to lead all hitters for WK Auto. Levi Ray finished the game with one double while Jaxon Gerlach had one RBI.

For C&R Market, Easton Gerding went 2-for-2 with two singles and one RBI. Kade Watring and Weston Mundon each had one single.

Caterpillar blanks WK Auto 11-0

Thomas Schuster struck out 12 batters and threw a complete-game one-hit shutout to lead Caterpillar past WK Auto in Midget League action Monday night at Kemper park 11-0.

Caterpillar, improving to 5-2 on the season, broke a scoreless tie against WK Auto with four runs in each of the second and third innings of play and then sent three runs across in the fourth to garner the victory.

As for Schuster, the young hurler pitched four innings and gave up just one hit and three walks. Kyran Turner took the loss for WK Auto by giving up five runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out two batters in two innings.

Race Leonard and Corbin Jackson each had three hits in the game for Caterpillar. Leonard went 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs while Jackson was 3-for-3 with three singles and two RBIs. Quincy Hobbs homered and drove in three runs while Thomas Schuster added one single and one RBI, Owen Christy with two RBIs and Boone Dicus with one RBI.

For WK Auto, Tallin Kempf had one single.



