Aubrey Richie tossed a no-hit shutout and finished the game with two singles to lead Creations by Diana past CARSTAR 14-0 in Babe Ruth 10U softball Sunday at Lions park.

While pitching all three innings for Creations by Diana, Richey struck out five batters and gave up just one walk. Emersyn Comegys took the loss for CARSTAR, who dropped to 1-5.

Kaleigh Baker also doubled in the game for Creations by Diana while Grace Poulsen added a single and one RBI.

In the second makeup game in 10U, Lady River Rats beat CARSTAR 18-8.

Jayden Korte picked up the win in the circle for Lady River Rats while Emersyn Comegys took the loss for CARSTAR. 1-6.

Aly Prentzler tripled and drove in three runs for Lady River Rats while Aynslie Locke had one double and one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Comegys went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Lily Gordon had one single and one RBI while Ana Lenger added one single and Alyssa Brownfield with one RBI.

In the third game, which matched 8U players, Walmart defeated Citizen’s Community Bank 10-3.

Kate Cook had four singles, one double and two RBIs to lead all hitters for Walmart. Addison Goetze finished the game with two singles and two doubles while Audrey Simms had three singles and one triple, Destiny Hawkins two singles, one double and six RBIs and Kylee Fizer with one single and one RBI.

For CCB, who dropped to 1-5, Bristol Christie had two singles while Elena Baker added a home run and one RBI, Morgan Baker with one triple and one RBI, Paisley Seeley also with one triple, Olivia Zoeller with one single and one RBI and Carlye Robb and Abri Shay each with one single.

In the final game, Lady River Rats beat C&R Market 8-1 in 10U softball at Fayette.

Kamryn Kottman had three singles and two RBIs for Fayette. Kenley Strodtman had two triples and one RBI while Brenna Adams added a single, double and one RBI, Jaynie Foster and Paisley Locke each with two singles and one RBI, Tyley Fuemmeler with two singles, Katie Strodtman and Alliyah Monnig each with one single and one RBI and Emma Westhues with one single.

For C&R Market, Kennedy Chew and Tinley Felton each had one double while Genavive Kennedy added one single and one RBI and Blakley Baylor with one single.



