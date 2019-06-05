Moberly’s 12U softball team was just a little better Tuesday night against Fuemmeler Furniture Refinishings while prevailing by a score of 4-3.

FFR led Moberly 3-2 after 2 1/2 innings but surrendered one run in the third and one again in the sixth to suffer the loss.

Mallory Brown picked up the win over Moberly with 14 strikeouts in six innings. Emersyn Eads took the loss for FFR with nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Moberly also out-hit FFR 8-0, with Paige Westhues and Kalli Ames each collecting two hits. Ayla King, Julie Sloan, Tori Ricketts and Addison Schiltz each had one hit.

In the second game, FFR defeated Lady River Rats 16-8.

FFR, 5-2 on the season, trailed Lady River Rats 6-4 after one before rallying with six runs in each of the second and third innings of play.

Halea Hoff was the winning pitcher in the game for FFR while Halle Fuemmeler took the loss for Lady River Rats.

FFR also out-hit Lady River Rats 10-5, with Kaila Dillender going 3-for-3 with one double and three RBIs. Emersyn Eads had two doubles in the game while Alison Eichelberger added two singles and one RBI, Claire Rentel with one single and two RBIs, Cloey Tavenner with one single and one RBI and Amber Bishop with one single.

For LRR, 2-6, Hailey Monnig had two hits while Halle Fuemmeler, Taylor Olendorff and Brooklyn Morris each had one hit.



