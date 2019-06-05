KWRT showed little mercy against Imhoffs Monday night in Junior Babe Ruth action at Twillman field in Harley park.

After losing to Imhoffs just one week earlier, KWRT left little doubt this time by scoring 17 runs on nine hits to beat Imhoffs 17-2.

In the nightcap, Medical Arts had little trouble against A&W while leading from start to finish for a 12-2 win in five innings.

KWRT, improving to 2-3 on the season, opened the game against A&W with three runs in the bottom half of the first and then sent one run across in the second, eight again in the third and five in the fourth to win by the mercy rule. Imhoffs, meanwhile, scored one run in each of the second and third innings of play to drop to 2-1 on the season.

Darian Williams pitched all four innings for the win for KWRT and gave up two runs on three hits and eight walks while striking out eight batters. Jamesian McKee, meanwhile, took the loss for Imhoffs and allowed six runs on two hits and six walks while striking out seven batters in 2 1/3 innings.

KWRT also out-hit Imhoffs 10-3, with Darian Williams going 3-for-3 with two singles, one triple and four RBIs. Dustyn Taylor was 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs while Waylan Christy added two singles and one RBI, Edrissa Bah Lamb with one single and one RBI, Jackson Johns with one single and Luke Poulson with two RBIs.

For Imhoffs, who dropped to 2-1 on the season, Shane Chamberlain went 1-for-1 with one single and one RBI while Jamesian McKee and Nash McKenzie added one single each.

In the second game, Medical Arts jumped out to stay by pushing across two runs in the first, five in the second and one again in the third to make it 8-0. Then, after A&W plated one run in the top half of the fourth, Medical Arts came back with three more in the bottom half of the inning to extend the lead to 11-1. Both teams scored one run in the fifth.

Cade Schupp picked up the win for Medical Arts while Jack Marsh took the loss for A&W, who dropped to 1-4. Schupp pitched the first-two innings and struck out five batters.

For A&W, Marsh pitched the first-two innings and gave up seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Medical Arts also had 11 hits in the game, with Cade Schupp going 3-for-3 with one single, two triples and four RBIs. Colby Caton finished the game with two singles, one double and three RBIs while Dalton Ivy added two singles and one RBI, Memphis Waibel with two singles, Cameron Poulsen with one double and one RBI and Caden Pearcy with one RBI.

For A&W, Cameron Ray doubled while Lawson Edwards had one single and one RBI.



