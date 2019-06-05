Easton Gerding had one single and two doubles, and teammate Carter Sanders added three singles as Jennings Premium Meats defeated Chipley & Company 7-6 Monday night in Instructional League play at New Franklin.

Jennings Premium Meats led Chipley & Company 4-2 after one but then surrendered three runs in the bottom half of the third. Meanwhile, in the fifth, Jennings Premium Meats outscored Chipley & Company 3-1.

Kyndal Schnell and Thomas Neal each had two singles while Dylan added one double and Dawson Miller, Reid Hackman, Nicole Keithly and Sofia Crowley each with one single.

For Chipley & Company, Cooper Hull had one single, one triple and one home run. Eden Oser finished the game with one single and one triple while Casten Jennings added one single and one double, Braylan Mize one triple and Crew Wilmsmeyer, Griffin Chitwood and Audrey Dobson each with one single.

In the second game, Edward Jones beat GKC-CPA’s 7-3.

Edward Jones plated two runs in the second and then sent one run across in the fourth and four in the fifth. GKC-CPA’s, meanwhile, sent one run across in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Cayden Long led the hitting attack in the game for Edward Jones with three singles. Grayson Richerson added one single and one home run while Ryder Dorson, Graham Hampton and Colton Long collected two singles each and Haden Davis, Charleigh Collyott, Jade Forbis and Lukas Cook each with one single.

For GKC-CPA’s, Colten Schlotzhauer and Conner Boley had one single and one triple each while Zoey Pinet added two singles, Prynceton Maddex one home run and Kallie Burnett and Josie Chitwood each with one single.



