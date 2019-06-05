One day after forfeiting their game against Boonville Ready Mix, Huebert Fiberboard came back with a no-hitter in the first game Sunday night in Cal Ripken Minor by beating Axis Seed by a score of 16-1.

As for the second game, Einspahr Construction led Bradley Automotive from the first inning on for a 9-3 victory.

Huebert Fiberboard, 6-2 on the season, scored at least three runs in every inning against Axis Seed and led 3-1 after one and 12-1 after two before pushing across four more runs in the third to win by the run rule.

Braylon Banuet picked up the win on the mound for Hubert Fiberboard while Isaac Herman took the loss for Axis Seed. Banuet pitched just 2/3 inning and gave up one run on four walks while striking out two batters. Braylen Viertel, meanwhile, pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief and struck out six batters while giving up one walk.

For Axis Seed, Herman pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 11 runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out four batters. Samuel Hage then came in and pitched 2/3 inning in relief and issued five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, Parker Leonard pitched part of the third and gave up one hit.

Braylon Banuet went 3-for-3 in the game for Huebert Fiberboard with two singles, one triple and three RBIs. Brayden Viertel had two triples and one RBI while Chase Chamberlain added one double, one triple and two RBIs, Reece Townlain one double and one triple, Kaden Thacker one single, one double and three RBIs, Aiden Schueler with a home run and three RBIs and Carson Renfrow with one RBI.

For Axis Seed, who dropped to 1-7 on the season, Ean Wessing had one run batted in.

In the nightcap, Bradley Automotive had the upper hand early on while leading Einspahr Construction 2-0. However it was pretty much all Einspahr Construction after that with four runs in the bottom half of the first and five again in the second.

Landon Conz was the winning pitcher in the game for Einspahr Construction while Karson Elbert recorded the save. Conz pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out four batters while giving up three runs on two hits and three walks. Elbert then came in and pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one walk while striking out nine batters.

For Bradley Automotive, who dropped to 5-2, Lyle Christy took the loss and gave up nine runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four batters in two innings. Jackson Shelton then came in and pitched three innings in relief and issued four walks while striking out five.

Kaiden Stover had two doubles and two RBIs to lead all hitters for Einspahr Construction. Landon Conz finished the game with a single, double and two RBIs while Karson Elbert added one single, one double and one RBI and Khaden Litton with one home run and two RBIs.

For Bradley Automotive, Jackson Shelton doubled and drove in one run while Brylan Carter had one single and one RBI.



