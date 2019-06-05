Einspahr Construction scored early and often in a 28-8 win over Sell’s Carpet Saturday in a makeup game at Harley park.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix won by forfeit over Huebert Fiberboard 6-0.

While pushing across 28 runs against Sell’s Carpet, Einspahr Construction also finished the game with 15 hits and led 5-2 after one, 11-6 after two and 15-6 after three. Einspahr Construction also put up one in the fourth and three in the fifth while Sell’s Carpet added two runs in its half of the fourth.

Logan Flowers picked up the win for Einspahr Construction while Gavin Ridgeway took the loss for Sell’s Carpet. Flowers pitched the first-two innings and gave up six runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters. Dylann Clark then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

For Sell’s Carpet, Ridgeway pitched one inning and gave up 10 runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two batters. Kannen Kempf pitched two innings in relief, followed by Maddex Jackson, Bryson Thompson and Kolin Arnold each for 1/3 inning.

As for the hitting in the game for Einspahr Construction, Karson Elbert and Landon Conz each had four hits. Elbert went 4-for-4 with a single, two triples, a home run and four RBIs while Conz had two doubles, two triples and five RBIs. Kaiden Stover finished the game with two singles, one double and two RBIs while Logan Flowers added a double and a triple, Dylann Clark with one single and one RBI, Zander Evans with one single and three RBIs and Lexie Massey with one RBI.

For Sell’s Carpet, Maddex Jackson had a single, double and two RBIs. Gavin Ridgeway finished the game with one single, one double and one RBI while Isaiah Barber added one single and two RBIs, Kannen Kempf with one single and Jett Storm with one RBI.

In the second game, Boonville Ready Mix also won the exhibition game against Huebert Fiberboard 10-7 after pushing across two runs in the second, three again in the third and five in the fourth.

Huebert Fiberboard scored all seven of its runs in the first-three innings and led at one point 7-5 after three before giving up five runs in the fourth to Boonville Ready Mix.

Jaxson Stonecipher, Thaddeus Quint and Jayden Salzman split time on the mound for Boonville Ready Mix while Brenden Perry and Kaden Thacker took turn for Huebert Fiberboard.

Boonville Ready Mix also out-hit Huebert Fiberboard 10-4, with Hayden Sandbothe going 2-for-3 with a single, double and four RBIs. Alexander Ewings and Brennan Alberts each had two singles while Jayden Salzman had a home run and two RBIs, Jaxson Stonecipher with one triple and one RBI, Thaddeus Quint with one single and one RBI and Lian Nickerson with one single.

For Huebert Fiberboard, Braylon Banuet doubled and drove in three runs while Brenden Perry added one double, Kaden Thacker with one single and one RBI and Dylann Clark with one single.





