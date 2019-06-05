Creations by Diana scored five runs in the first-two innings, and then sent five more runs across in the top half of the fourth to beat Fayette Outlaws Monday night at Lions park by a score of 10-5.

In the second game, Fayette Outlaws won by forfeit over Uptown Girlz.

Aubrey Richey picked up the win in the circle for Creations by Diana while Payton Kindle took the loss for Fayette Outlaws.

Creations by Diana also out-hit Fayette Outlaws 5-1, with Aubrey Richey going 2-for-3 with a single, double and one RBI. Anna Wolfe doubled and drove in one run while Britta Hoff and Kaleigh Baker added one single each and Grace Poulsen, Kiley Tavenner and Evie Starke each with one RBI.

For Fayette Outlaws, Payton Kindle had one single and one RBI while Greycen Syferd finished the game with one RBI.



