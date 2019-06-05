Walmart scored the first three runs of the ballgame and never looked back against C&R Market for a 3-2 win in 8U softball Tuesday night at Lions park.

Katie Cook had a single, home run and one RBI to lead Walmart, 4-2. Destiny Hawkins and Audrey Simms each had one single and one double while Kylee Fizer added two singles.

For C&R Market, Blakley Baylor doubled while Bergen Gregory, Tinley Felten, Kennedy Chew, Brylee Eubanks and Kyria Moncton had one single each.

In the second game, Lady River Rats won 5-2 over Boonville Abstract.

Lady River Rats scored one run in the first and third and three again in the fifth while Boonville Abstract scored one in the first and one in the fourth.

Kenley Strodtman had one double, two home runs and four RBIs to lead all hitters for LRR. Brenna Adams and Kamryn Kottman each had two singles while Jaymie Foster, Paisley Locke and Emma Westhues added one single each.

For Boonville Abstract, Addy Goetze had three singles while Penny Hoff added two singles and Presley DeVillier, Kendal Hodges, Kylie Tavenner and Odette Hutchison collected one single each.



