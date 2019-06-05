For one night, Cooper County Land Title was perfect in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Rolling Hills park.

After holding off a rally by Central Bank for a 11-7 win in Game 1, Cooper County Land Title led Monteer Plants & Baskets from start to finish in the nightcap for a 8-4 victory.

Cooper County Land Title, 7-1 on the season after the sweep, opened the game with six runs in the bottom half of the first. Then, after Central Bank plated three runs in its half of the second, CCLT came back and tacked on another run in the bottom half of the inning to go up 7-3. Central Bank added two more runs with one in the third and one in the fourth to cut the lead to two at 7-5. However, in the bottom of the inning, CCLT sent another run across to go up 8-5. Meanwhile, in the fifth inning, Central Bank sent two more runs across to cut the lead to one at 8-7 only to have CCLT tack on three more runs in the bottom half of the inning for the win.

Emma West picked up the win in relief for CCLT while Logan Root took the loss for Central Bank, who dropped to 1-4 on the season. West pitched five innings in relief of Mia Hatter and struck out 10 batters while giving up seven runs on four hits and four walks. Root, meanwhile, pitched all five innings and allowed 11 runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out five batters.

Cooper County Land Title also out-hit Central Bank 7-5, with Mia Hatter going 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBIs. Emma West homered and drove in one run while Cara Bishop added one double and one RBI, Kali Corbitt with one single and one RBI, Anna Thompson and Carson Dee each with one single and Sydney Blackwell with one RBI.

For Central Bank, Broklyn King and Kylee Johnston each had one single and one RBI while Logan Root, Taylor Simmons and Madison Henderson added one single each and Cassidy Bishop and Makenna Campbell each with one RBI.

In the nightcap, CCLT led Monteer Plants & Baskets 5-3 after three and then sent three runs across in the top half of the fourth for the victory.

Emma West again picked up the win in the circle for CCLT with 11 strikeouts in five innings. She also gave up four runs on three hits and three walks. Brooke Stone took the loss for Monteer Plants & Baskets, who dropped to 1-9, by giving up eight runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Anna Thompson led the hitting attack for CCLT with a single and a double. Daylynn Baker also had two hits and three runs batted in while Cara Bishop and Emma West homered and drove in two runs. Carson Dee and Peyton Black also had one single each.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Anna Scheperle went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs while Brooke Stone had one single and one RBI.