Maylyn Sykes went 2-for-3 with a single, triple and one RBI, and Lexi Maddex added two singles and three runs batted in to lead Caterpillar past Monteer Plants & Baskets 15-0 Sunday in Babe Ruth 16U softball at Rolling Hills park.

Caterpillar, improving to 4-3 on the season, opened the game with nine runs in the top half of the first and then sent three runs across in the second, one again in the third and two in the fourth to win by the run rule.

Brooke Eichelberger picked up the win in the circle for Caterpillar while Anna Scheperle took the loss for Monteer Plants & Baskets, who dropped to 1-8 on the season. Eichelberger pitched one inning and gave up one walk. Olivia Eichelberger then came in and pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Scheperle threw all four innings for Monteer Plants & Baskets and gave up 15 runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out six batters.

Reese Lavers and Ashlen Homan also had two singles and one RBI each in the game for Caterpillar. Becky Evans finished the game with one double and two RBIs while Alexis Davis also doubled. Brooke Eichelberger and Alyssa Gross each had one single while Olivia Eichelberger drove in one run.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Madalynn Sedgwick, Ginna Meisenheimer, Anna Scheperle and Olivia Oerly each had one single.





