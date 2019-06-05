CARSTAR exploded for five runs in the first inning and out-hit Rt. B Cafe 10-6 Monday night in Cal Ripken Major for a 14-7 victory.

In the nightcap, QuinlanAgency.com defeated Central Realty by a score of 13-1.

CARSTAR, 6-3 on the season, opened the game with five runs in the first and then sent two runs across in the third, two again in the fifth and five in the sixth. Rt. B Cafe, dropping to 1-9 on the season, put up two runs in the fourth and five again in the sixth.

Evan Bishop picked up the win on the mound for CARSTAR while Rhad Leathers took the loss for Rt. B Cafe. Bishop pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10 batters while giving up three runs on four hits and one walk. Leathers, meanwhile, pitched one inning and allowed five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Payton Oeth went 4-for-5 in the game for CARSTAR with three singles, one double and four RBIs. Kaleb Friebe was 3-for-5 with two singles, one double and three RBIs while Evan Bishop added one single, one double and one RBI, Max Rapp with one single and one RBI and Baylor Jackson, Thomas Elliott, Austin Comstock and Michael Shady each with one single.

For Rt. B Cafe, Aden Rapp and Rhad Leathers each had one double while Kailen Vaca added one single and two RBIs, Aiden Meyers with one single and one RBI and Lane Hackman and Jacob Thoma each with one single.

In the second game, QuinlanAgency.com led Central Realty from start to finish by pushing across one run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings of play and 10 again in the sixth. Central Realty scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the fourth.

Drew Rhorer was the winning pitcher in the game for QuinlanAgency.com while Jaeshua Barber took the loss for Central Realty, who dropped to 4-5. Rhorer pitched 4 2/3 innings and struck out nine batters while giving up one run on three walks. Barber, meanwhile, pitched five innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out five batters.

QuinlanAgency.com also out-hit Central Realty 8-1, with Lance Haynes going 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Drew Rhorer had one single and one double while Lucas Schuster added two singles and three RBIs, Wade Frederick with one double and two RBIs, Gavin Weimer with one single and one RBI and Shawn Beach-Reasons with one RBI.

For Central Realty, D’Avion Jones doubled while Jaeshua Barber drove in one run.



