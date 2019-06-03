Uptown Girlz 10U softball team evened its season record to 4-4 by beating CARSTAR in Babe Ruth softball Friday night at Lions park.

Uptown Girls never trailed in the game against CARSTAR and led 6-3 after one and 11-8 after two. Meanwhile, in the third inning, Uptown Girlz outscored CARSTAR 5-4.

Lauren Thompson picked up the win in the circle for Uptown Girlz while Emerson Comegys took the loss for CARSTAR, who dropped to 1-4 on the season. Thompson pitched all three innings and gave up 12 runs on seven hits and 11 walks while striking out four batters.

Thompson also had two of the team’s three hits for Uptown Girlz with two singles. Lyberti Bruce finished the game with one single while Isabel Alvizo added one RBI.

For CARSTAR, Emma Pfeiffer had three singles and three RBIs while Brookie Hicks added two singles and Emerson Comegys and Kinsey Biesmeyer with one single each.

Fayette won a doubleheader against Lady River Rats Friday night at Fayette by the scores of 11-7 and 14-3.

In the first game, Lady River Rats led Fayette 2-1 after the first but gave up three runs in the third, one again in the fourth and six in the fifth to suffer the loss.

Lady River Rats, meanwhile, made it interesting in the bottom half of the fifth by exploding for five runs.

Payton Kindle picked up the win in the circle for Fayette while Jayden Korte took the loss for Lady River Rats.

Fayette also out-hit Lady River Rats 13-1, with Leah Thies going 4-for-4 with three singles, one double and one RBI. Payton Kindle had one single, one double and two RBIs while Addy Gibbs and Paige Vroman added two singles each, Mariah Felten with one double and one RBI and Kenna Vroman with one single.

For Lady River Rats, Ally Prentzler had one single and two RBIs. Aynslie Locke, Finley Olendorff and Emmy Senor also drove in one run each.

In the second game, Fayette jumped all over Lady River Rats early with five runs in the first and one again in the second to go up 6-0. Meanwhile, after Lady River Rats sent across two runs in the top-half of the third, Fayette came back and tacked on six more in the bottom half of the inning and two again in the fourth.

Payton Kindle was the winning pitcher in the game for Fayette while Aynslie Locke took the loss for Lady River Rats.

Kindle also had singles and one RBI to lead all hitters for Fayette. Graycen Syferd had two hits and one RBI while Addy Gibbs, Paige Vroman and Kadence Sulltrop each had one hit. Emma Hilgedick also had two RBIs in the game.

For Lady River Rats, Ally Prentzler and Riley Olendorff each had one triple. Prentzler also finished the game with two RBIs.