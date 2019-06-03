It didn’t look good early on for QuinlanAgency.com while trailing Rt. B Cafe 9-0 after 2 1/2 Thursday night in Cal Ripken Major at Harley park.

However a five-run third inning followed by another five-run fourth inning propelled QuinlanAgency.com past Rt. B Cafe 10-9.

QA.com, improving to 3-4 on the season, opened the game by giving up six runs in the top half of the first and three again in the second. However after Rt. B Cafe failed to score in the final-two innings, QA.com rallied back with 10 unanswered runs for the win.

Shawn Beach Reasons picked up the win in relief for QA.com while Rhad Leathers took the loss for Rt. B Cafe, who dropped to 1-8 overall. Reasons pitched three innings in relief of starter Lance Haynes and gave up just two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five batters. Leathers, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

QA.com also out-hit Rt. B Cafe 8-6, with Shawn Beach-Reasons going 3-for-3 with two singles, one double and two RBIs.

Logan Conz finished the game with two singles while Lance Hanes added one single and two RBIs, Lucas Schuster and Gavin Weimer each with one single and one RBI and Wade Frederick with two RBIs.

For Rt. B Cafe, Kailen Vaca went 2-for-2 with two singles and one run batted in. Rhad Leathers had one double and two RBIs while Ziaha Evans added one single and four RBIs, Aiden Meyers with one single and one RBI and Aden Rapp with one single.



