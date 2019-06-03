Moberly’s 16U softball team continued its run through the Babe Ruth League Friday night by picking up two wins against Cooper County Land Title and Monteer Plants and Baskets 2-0 and 9-0, respectively.

In the first game, Moberly broke a scoreless tie after 4 1/2 with two runs in the bottom half of the fifth for the victory.

Madyson Klostermann picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Emma West took the loss for Cooper County Land Title, who dropped to 5-1 on the season. Klostermann pitched all six innings and struck out seven batters while giving up just one hit. West, meanwhile, pitched five innings and struck out eight batters while giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks.

Moberly also out-hit Cooper County Land Title 7-1, with Cayden Stapleton going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and one RBI. Klostermann finished the game with two singles while Emma Ricketts, Aliya Navarro and Jaiden Rush added one single each.

For Cooper County Land Title, Anna Thompson had the only hit with one single.

In the nightcap, Moberly jumped out to stay against Monteer Plants and Baskets with one in the first, three again in the second and five in the third.

Klostermann again picked up the win in the circle for Moberly with six strikeouts in five innings. She also gave up two hits and walked two. Brooke Stone took the loss for Monteer Plants and Baskets by giving up nine runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Moberly also had six hits in the game, with Kennedy Freedom going 2-for-2 with a single, triple and two RBIs. Mallory Griewe also had two hits, with a single, double and two RBIs. Taylor Harris had one single and drove in one run while Klostermann added one single.

For Monteer Plants and Baskets, who dropped to 1-7, Madalynn Sedgwick had both hits with two singles.



