Lang Gas and Shelter Insurance both had something in common after Thursday night’s games in Little League Softball at New Franklin.

Aside from winning their games, Lang Gas and Shelter Insurance both improved to 2-0 on the season.

Lang Gas defeated GKC-CPA’s 10-1 while Shelter Insurance upended Exchange Bank 16-9.

Despite winning the game by nine, Lang Gas trailed GKC-CPA’s 1-0 after 1 1/2 innings before rallying back with 10 unanswered runs over the final-three innings.

Sophia Held picked up the win in the circle for Lang Gas while Lydia Burnett took the loss for GKC-CPA’s, who dropped to 0-2 on the season. Held pitched four innings and struck out nine batters while giving up one run on one hit and five walks. Burnett, meanwhile, pitched three innings and allowed 10 runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out three. Callie Chitwood then came in and pitched one inning in relief and issued one hit and two walks.

Natalie Wiseman led the hitting attack for Lang Gas with two doubles. Canna Jennings finished the game with one single and one double while Jaida Frye added two singles, Sophia Held one triple and Katie Hunter with one single.

Chloe Palmer had the only hit in the game for GKC-CPA’s with one single.

In the second game, Shelter Insurance led Exchange Bank 5-4 after one and 10-6 after two before breaking the game open in the third inning with six runs.

Lily Chitwood was the winning pitcher in the game for Shelter Insurance while Ella Oser took the loss for Exchange Bank, who dropped to 0-2 on the season. Chitwood pitched all three innings and gave up nine runs on three hits and 13 walks while striking out seven batters. Oser, meanwhile, pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed 14 runs on one hit and 11 walks while striking out two batters. Alison Flick also pitched 1/3 inning in relief and yielded two runs on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter.

Lily Chitwood and Mia Dobson each doubled in the game for Shelter Insurance.

For Exchange Bank, Ella Oser had one single and one home run while Kinsley Washburn added one single.



